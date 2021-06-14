MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Monday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from June 14, 2021:

Five more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Monday, for a total of 7,517.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Monday, one was in their 90s, one was in their 70s and three were in their 60s. One of the 5 people whose deaths were announced Monday was a resident of a long-term care facility.

The state has reported 91 deaths so far in June and an average of 7.1 deaths per day over the last week. That weekly death rate is up from 5.85 the week prior and is higher than it has been for much of June.

MDH also said Monday there have been 603,876 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 116 from the total announced on Sunday and is based on 11,697 new tests. The seven-day case positivity rate, which lags by a week, is 2.1 percent. That’s well below a 5-percent threshold the state considers a concerning sign of disease spread.

As of Saturday, the most recent data available, 2,998,200 Minnesotans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That’s roughly 53.9 percent of the state’s population and an increase of 1,625 from the day prior. About 65.8 percent of Minnesotans age 16 and older have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

Vaccinations continue to drop in Minnesota. The state has reported an average of just 4,769 people per day who got their first shot of a vaccine in the last week, a new low since vaccines have become widely available.

MDH says 2,755,522 Minnesotans, roughly 49.5 percent of the total population, have completed a vaccine series. About 61.3 percent of residents age 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

The state reported seven deaths on Saturday and an increase of 148 cases over the day prior. On Sunday, the state reported nine deaths and an increase of 146 cases.

The most recent data available show 48 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 130 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. On Friday, MDH reported 49 Minnesotas in the ICU and 135 people hospitalized outside of intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

MDH’s phone line for COVID-19 questions, Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m: 651-297-1304.