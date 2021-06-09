MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from June 9, 2021:

Eight more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Wednesday, for a total of 7,477.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Wednesday, four were in their 80s, one was in their 70s, two were in their 60s and one was in their 50s. Three of the 8 people whose deaths were announced Wednesday were residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Wednesday there have been 603,144 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 139 from the total announced on Tuesday and is based on 10,459 new tests. The seven-day case positivity average, which lags by a week, is 2.3 percent. You can find the seven-day case positivity average here.

As of Monday, the most recent day of data available, 2,972,489 people in Minnesota, or 53.4 percent of the population, had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine; 2,680,652 people, or 48.2 percent of the population, had completed the vaccine series. More data on vaccines here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline. The most recent data available show 54 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 138 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

MDH’s phone line for COVID-19 questions: 651-297-1304