MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Monday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from June 16, 2021:

Five more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Wednesday, for a total of 7,523.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Wednesday, two were in their 80s, one was in their 70s and two were in their 60s. Two of the 5 people whose deaths were announced Wednesday were residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Wednesday there have been 604,052 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 86 from the total announced on Tuesday and is based on 9,005 new tests. You can find the seven-day positive case average here. The number of new cases announced Wednesday is the smallest number announced in a day since April of 2020.

The seven-day case positivity average, which lags by a week, is 1.8 percent, the lowest it’s been since the pandemic began (although this measure has become less reliable as fewer people are getting tested). You can find the seven-day case positivity average here.

As of Monday, the most recent day of data available, 3,005,706 people in Minnesota, or 54 percent of the population, had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine; 2,774,889 people, or 50 percent of the population, had completed their vaccine series. More data on vaccines here.

The most recent data available show 56 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 95 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

