MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Monday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from June 4, 2021:

Eight more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Friday, for a total of 7,445.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Friday, one was in their 80s, four were in their 70s, one was in their 60s, one was in their 40s and one was in their 30s. One of the people who died was a resident of a long-term care facility.

MDH also said Friday there have been 602,134 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of positives is up 257 from Thursday’s count and is based on 26,453 new tests. The seven-day case positivity average, which lags by a week, is 3.0 percent, down an entire percentage point from 4 percent the week prior. You can find the seven-day case positivity average here.

As of Wednesday, the most recent day of data available, 2,942,626 people in Minnesota, or 52 percent of the population — and 65 percent of people 16 and older — had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The state reports 2,622,590 people, or 47 percent of the population have completed the vaccination series. More data on vaccines here.

The most recent data available show 66 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 186 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

