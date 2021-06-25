MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Monday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from June 25, 2021:

Eleven more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Friday, for a total of 7,572.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Friday, two were in their 90s, two were in their 80s, three were in their 70s, one was in their 60s and three were in their 50s. Four of the 11 people whose deaths were announced Friday were residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH has reported 146 deaths so far in June and an average of 5.8 deaths per day over the last week. That weekly rate is up slightly over the prior Friday.

MDH also said Friday there have been 604,971 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 92 from the total announced on Thursday and is based on 14,418 new tests. The seven-day case positivity rate, which lags by a week, is 1.2 percent. That’s well below a 5-percent threshold state officials consider a concerning sign of disease spread.

As of Wednesday, the most recent data available, 3,040,505 Minnesotans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That’s roughly 54.7 percent of the population and an increase of 4,372 from the day prior. About 66.6 percent of Minnesotans age 16 and older have at least one vaccine dose.

MDH says 2,847,971 Minnesotans, or roughly 51.2 percent of the population, have completed a vaccine series. About 62.8 percent of people age 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

Hospitalizations continue to plummet. The most recent data available show 27 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 80 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. On Thursday, MDH said 32 Minnesotans were in the ICU and 85 were hospitalized outside of intensive care. Last Friday, the state said 41 people were in the ICU with COVID-19 and 91 were hospitalized but not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

MDH’s phone line for COVID-19 questions, Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m: 651-297-1304