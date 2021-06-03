MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Monday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from June 3, 2021:

601,881 cases; 7,437 deaths

Ten more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Thursday, for a total of 7,437.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Thursday, one was in their 90s, four were in their 80s, three were in their 70s, one was in their 60s and one was in their 50s. Four of the 10 people whose deaths were announced Thursday were residents of long-term care facilities.

The 10 reported deaths is an uptick after MDH announced just one death over the last three days. But data was reported unusually during the Memorial Day holiday weekend, and MDH has reported an average of 4.8 deaths per day over the last week, which is still down sharply from 10 the week prior.

MDH also said Thursday there have been 601,881 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 236 from the total announced on Wednesday and is based on 9,706 new tests. The seven-day case positivity rate, which lags by a week, is 3.1 percent. That’s well below a 5-percent threshold state officials consider a concerning sign of disease spread and down from 3.4 percent the day prior. The 3.1 percent rate is also the lowest since MDH began reporting data in April.

As of Tuesday, the most recent data available, 2,934,955 Minnesotans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That’s roughly 52.8 percent of the population and an increase of 4,188 from the day prior. About 64.7 percent of Minnesotans age 16 and older have at least one dose. After a stretch of increased vaccinations, the state has reported fewer than 5,000 first shots given for three days in a row.

MDH says 2,610,957 Minnesotans, about 46.9 percent of the state’s population, have completed a vaccine series. About 59.2 percent of people age 16 and up are fully vaccinated.

The most recent data available show 72 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 180 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

