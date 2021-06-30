MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Monday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from June 30, 2021:

Seven more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Wednesday, for a total of 7,594.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Wednesday, one was in their 90s, three were in their 80s, two were in their 60s and one was in their 40s. Four of the seven people whose deaths were announced Wednesday were residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Wednesday there have been 605,365 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 68 from the total announced on Tuesday and is based on 9,098 new tests. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

The seven-day case positivity average, which lags by a week, is 1.2 percent. You can find the seven-day case positivity average here.

As of Monday, the most recent day of data available, 3,055,977 people in Minnesota, or 54.9 percent of the population, had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 2,866,771 people, or 51.9 percent of the population, had completed the vaccine series. More data on vaccines here.

The most recent data available show 23 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 74 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

