MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Monday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from June 29, 2021:

There were no new reported Minnesotans who have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Tuesday, which means the total number of deaths from the virus remains 7,587.

MDH also said Tuesday there have been 605,297 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of positive cases is up 79 from Monday’s count and is based on 5,000 new tests. The seven-day case positivity average, which lags by a week, is 1.3 percent, the same exact percent it was the week prior. You can find the seven-day case positivity average here.

As of Sunday, the most recent day of data available, 3,053,004 people in Minnesota, or 54 percent of the population, had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The state reports 2,882,740, or 51 percent of the population, have completed the vaccination series. More data on vaccines here.

The most recent data available also show 23 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 74 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

MDH’s phone line for COVID-19 questions: 651-297-1304