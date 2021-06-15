MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Monday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from June 15, 2021:

603,966 confirmed cases; 7,518 deaths

One more Minnesotan has died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Tuesday, for a total of 7,518.

The person whose death was announced Tuesday was in their 90s. No deaths of residents of long-term care facilities were announced Tuesday.

Article continues after advertisement

MDH also said Tuesday there have been 603,966 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of positives is up 95 from Monday’s count and is based on 7,051 new tests. The seven-day case positivity average, which lags by a week, is 1.9 percent, down from 2.3 percent the week prior. You can find the seven-day case positivity average here.

The state has yet to update vaccination data from Monday. As of Saturday, though, 2,998,200 people in Minnesota, or 53 percent of the population, had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 2,755,522 people, or 49 percent of the population, have completed a vaccination series. More data on vaccines here.

The most recent data available show 49 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 98 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

Today on MinnPost

Around the web

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

MDH’s phone line for COVID-19 questions: 651-297-1304.