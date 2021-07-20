Coronavirus in Minnesota: state sees uptick in new cases, hospitalizations

Welcome to MinnPost’s Coronavirus in Minnesota update. Here, you’ll find a summary of the week’s COVID-19 news, followed by a look at case counts, deaths, hospitalizations and other data from the previous week. MinnPost will provide weekly updates on coronavirus in Minnesota on Tuesdays that cover COVID-19 in Minnesota from the previous Wednesday to present.

This week in COVID-19 news

The Tokyo Olympics are off to a rocky start as Japan navigates a major event amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Cases are rising globally and some athletes have tested positive ahead of the games, including U.S. women’s basketball player Katie Lou Samuelson of the Seattle Storm and gymnast Kara Eaker. The Associated Press has an interesting photo essay on a photographer’s trip from Buenos Aires to Tokyo and the COVID-19 protocols before and after the flight.

The Star Tribune reports that competing models in Minnesota and across the U.S. produced forecasts of deaths and cases that hurt public trust among some when they didn’t align with the course of the pandemic.

Canada announced this week fully vaccinated U.S. citizens can enter the country starting Aug. 9, a decision celebrated by much of Minnesota’s congressional delegation; the blockade on entry has been a major problem for residents along the border, particularly in the isolated Northwest Angle.

A federal judge said Indiana University can require students and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The University of Minnesota doesn’t plan to mandate coronavirus vaccines, but the U still requires vaccination against tetanus, measles, mumps and rubella.

Cases

Data from the Minnesota Department of Health show the state added 1,535 new COVID-19 cases in the seven days between July 14 and July 20, for an average of 219 new cases per day. That’s up from 152 new daily case average the week prior. At the height of the pandemic in late November of 2020, Minnesota averaged more than 7,000 new cases per day.

The most recent seven-day case positivity average — or the average share of positive cases out of total COVID-19 tests — is 1.8 percent, up from 1.5 percent the week prior. The rate continues its slight uptick from a recent low of roughly 1.2 percent. You can find the seven-day case positivity average here.

Deaths and hospitalizations

Minnesota added 12 new COVID-19 deaths in the last week, which is the same as the 12 announced the week prior, though it’s worth noting those deaths did not necessarily occur in the week in which they were reported, because deaths are not always reported and confirmed immediately.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are up slightly in Minnesota. As of Tuesday, 25 people are in intensive care with COVID-19, while 84 are hospitalized and not in intensive care. Last Tuesday, 23 were in intensive care and 81 were hospitalized and not in intensive care. More information on Minnesota’s current hospitalizations here.

Vaccines

As of Tuesday, 55.9 percent of Minnesotans, (3.11 million people), had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 53.3 percent of Minnesotans (2.96 million people) had completed the vaccine series. A week ago, 55.6 percent of Minnesotans had received at least one dose and 52.8 had completed the vaccine series. More data on the state’s vaccination efforts can be found here.

This week on MinnPost

What we’re reading

India’s pandemic death toll could be in the millions, reports the Associated Press .