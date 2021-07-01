MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from July 1, 2021:

Five more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Thursday, for a total of 7,599.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Thursday, two were in their 90s, two were in their 80s and one was in their 50s. Three of the five people whose deaths were announced Thursday were residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Thursday there have been 605,448 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 83 from the total announced on Wednesday and is based on 13,431 new tests. The seven-day case positivity rate, which lags by a week, is 1.2 percent. That’s well below a 5-percent threshold the state considers a concerning sign of disease spread.

As of Tuesday, the most recent data available, 3,061,507 Minnesotans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That’s roughly 55 percent of the state’s population and an increase of 5,530 from the day prior. About 67 percent of residents age 16 and older are at least partially vaccinated.

MDH says 2,897,629 Minnesotans, roughly 52.1 percent of the population, have completed a vaccine series. About 63.8 percent of residents age 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

The most recent data available show 23 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 75 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

