The daily coronavirus update: 2 more deaths; fewer than 100 in hospital with COVID-19

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Monday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from July 8, 2021:

606,158 cases; 7,617 deaths

Two more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Thursday, for a total of 7,617.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Thursday, one was in their 70s and one was in their 60s. Neither was a resident of a long-term care facility.

MDH also said Thursday there have been 606,158 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 124 from the total announced on Wednesday and is based on 9,251 new tests. The seven-day case positivity rate, which lags by a week, is 1.2 percent. That’s well below a 5-percent threshold the state considers a concerning sign of disease spread.

As of Tuesday, the most recent data available, 3,078,672 Minnesotans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That’s roughly 55.3 of the population and an increase of 3,160 from the day prior. About 67.3 percent of Minnesotans age 16 and older are at least partially vaccinated.

MDH says that 2,922,291 Minnesotans, roughly 52.5 percent of the population, have completed a vaccine series. About 64.2 percent of Minnesotans 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

The most recent data available show 23 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 70 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

