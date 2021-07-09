The daily coronavirus update: 5 more deaths; case growth rising but still low

Dear reader,

After sixteen months and nearly 400 posts, today’s update is the last of MinnPost’s Daily Coronavirus Updates. Going forward, we’ll provide weekly updates on the COVID-19 pandemic in Minnesota on Tuesdays, focusing less on the daily changes in the numbers and more on overall trends. MinnPost’s COVID-19 tracking dashboard will still be updated daily when data are provided by the Minnesota Department of Health. (Starting this weekend, MDH will no longer update these numbers on Saturday and Sunday.)

If you’re currently subscribed to our coronavirus update newsletter, you’ll receive a copy of our weekly updates in your inbox. (If not, you can sign up here.) Thanks for reading MinnPost.

Here are the latest updates from July 9, 2021:

606,297 cases; 7,622 deaths

Five more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Friday, for a total of 7,622.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Friday, one was in their 90s, one was in their 70s, two were in their 60s and one was in their 50s. One of the five people whose deaths were announced Friday was a resident in a long-term care facility.

MDH also said Friday there have been 606,297 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 139 from the total announced on Thursday and is based on 14,044 new tests. The seven-day case positivity average, which lags by a week, remains at 1.2 percent. You can find the seven-day case positivity average here.

As of Wednesday, the most recent day of data available, 3,082,040 people in Minnesota, or 55.4 percent of the population, had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 2,947,197 people, or 52.6 percent of the population, had completed the vaccine series. More data on vaccines here.

The most recent data available show 24 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 84 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

MDH’s phone line for COVID-19 questions, Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m: 651-297-1304