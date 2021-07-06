The daily coronavirus update: 5 more deaths; case positivity rate steady

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Monday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from July 6, 2021:

605,803 cases; 7,615 deaths

Five more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Tuesday, for a total of 7,615. Due to the Fourth of July holiday, MDH did not report case or death data on Sunday or Monday. The data reported Tuesday reflects numbers that would have been reported Sunday.

Article continues after advertisement

Of the people whose deaths were announced Tuesday, two were in their 90s, two were in their 70s and one was in their 40s. Three of the five people whose deaths were announced Tuesday were residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Tuesday there have been 605,803 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 143 from the total announced on Saturday and is based on 11,240 new tests. The seven-day case positivity average, which lags by a week, remains at 1.2 percent. You can find the seven-day case positivity average here.

As of Friday, the most recent day of data available, 3,072,037 people in Minnesota, or 55.2 percent of the population, had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine; 2,912,744 people, or 52.4 percent of the population, had completed the vaccine series. More data on vaccines here.

The most recent data available show 22 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 86 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

Article continues after advertisement

Today on MinnPost

Asking yourself how long it’s been since this all started? Us too.

As always, a look at the numbers on the MinnPost COVID-19 dashboard.

Around the web

The Rise of Delta, from the New York Times’ The Daily podcast.

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

MDH’s phone line for COVID-19 questions: 651-297-1304