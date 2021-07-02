MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from July 2, 2021:

Six more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Friday, for a total of 7,605.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Friday, one was in their 90s, four were in their 70s and one was in their 50s. None of the six people whose deaths were announced Friday were residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Friday there have been 605,549 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 101 from the total announced on Thursday and is based on 14,487 new tests. The seven-day case positivity rate is 1.2 percent. That’s well below a 5-percent threshold state officials consider a concerning sign of disease spread.

As of Wednesday, the most recent data available, 3,065,364 Minnesotans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That’s roughly 55.1 percent of the population and an increase of 3,857 from the day prior. About 67.1 percent of Minnesotans age 16 and older are partially vaccinated.

MDH says 2,903,413 Minnesotans, about 52.2 percent of the population, have completed a vaccine series. Roughly 63.9 percent of Minnesotans age 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

The most recent data available show 22 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 86 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine protects against Delta variant , the company reports. Story by the New York Times.

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

MDH’s phone line for COVID-19 questions, Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m: 651-297-1304.