The daily coronavirus update: No new deaths; 231 new cases in Minnesota

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Monday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from July 7, 2021:

605,753 confirmed cases; 7,703 deaths

There were zero new reported Minnesotan deaths of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) said Wednesday. The death toll remains at 7,703. Because of the July 4 holiday weekend, MDH’s Wednesday report reflects two days of data: Sunday and Monday.

MDH also said Wednesday there have been 605,753 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of positives is up 231 from Tuesday’s count and is based on 6,813 new tests. The seven-day case positivity average, which lags by a week, is 1.2 percent — the same rate it was a week ago. You can find the seven-day case positivity average here.

As of Saturday, the most recent day of data available, 3,226,604 people in Minnesota, or 58 percent of the population, had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The state reports 2,943,057, or 52 percent of the population, have completed the vaccination series. More data on vaccines here.

The most recent data available show 74 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 24 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

