Nearly 250 readers have contributed to MinnPost this campaign; Knight News Match continues

By Claire Radomski | 12/21/16

Monday’s announcement of the Knight Foundation's $25,000 matching grant prompted dozens of readers to make a year-end contribution to MinnPost, putting us almost halfway to our campaign goal.

So far, we have received 244 gifts collectively worth nearly $30,000, well on our way to the $75,000 we aim to raise by Dec. 31. To everyone who has contributed, THANK YOU!

We still have quite a bit further to go, however, and more than $15,000 to raise to receive the full $25,000 in eligible funds from the Knight News Match.

Any gift will be matched dollar for dollar up to $1,000, and get us closer to our goal.

In addition to this generous challenge grant, readers who become Platinum members by giving at least $20 per month (or $240 at one time) will be eligible for new one-year digital subscriptions to The New York Times.

Many of those who have already contributed took a moment to tell us why they did. Some recent comments are posted below, with permission.

We give to support quality, in-depth journalism. – John & Heidi Harlander, St. Cloud

MinnPost is a good source of news. Great events and discussions. – Sara K. Graffunder, Minneapolis

I give to support more trustworthy journalism online. – David Rask, Minneapolis

We read MinnPost online almost daily. – Rolf & Karen Nelson, Park Rapids

This money was a gift for my boss [Scott Peterson] that my co-workers and I gave him for Christmas. He reads MinnPost daily and strongly supports independent news. A perfect gift for someone who already has everything and doesn't want more “stuff.” – Molly Murphy, St. Paul

Having moved out of Minnesota, I enjoy following local issues on MinnPost. Your writers provide excellent coverage of local, regional and national issues! – Todd Jacobson, Upper Arlington, Ohio

We need honest and good journalism now more than ever and we need to protect our rights under the First Amendment now more than ever. – Donna Chicone, Woodbury

Happy holidays to everyone at MinnPost! Keep up the good work! – Nate Dungan, Minneapolis 

About the Author:

Claire Radomski

Claire Radomski is MinnPost's development director. Radomski oversees MinnPost’s individual and institutional giving efforts, working closely with MinnPost members, major individual donors, and foundations. She can be reached at cradomski@minnpost.com.