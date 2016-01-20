'Quiz Show Spectacular' pits MinnPost against 'Almanac'
This Friday's episode of Twin Cities PBS' current affairs program "Almanac" will feature a trivia showdown between an "Almanac" squad, led by Capitol reporter Mary Lahammer, and a MinnPost team, led by state government reporter Briana Bierschbach. Celebrity contestants will compete for fame, glory and even a bit of cash for their favorite media organization.
Those contestants include House Speaker Kurt Daudt, state Rep. Erin Murphy, News Talk AM 1130's Andrew Lee, WCCO-TV anchor Angela Davis, "Almanac" monologuist Adia Morris and Citizens League executive director Sean Kershaw. MinnPost Quizmaster Andrew Minck crafted the questions and will referee the proceedings.
The quiz episode will air Friday, December 23, at 7 p.m. on Twin Cities PBS, and tpt.org/almanac following the broadcast.
