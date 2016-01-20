Jan. 26 MinnPost Social on 2017 legislative session nears sell-out
Public sale has begun for our next MinnPost Social at Elsie's in Northeast Minneapolis on Jan. 26. Join us to discuss the 2017 legislative session with state politics reporter Briana Bierschbach and editor Andy Putz. The event is sponsored by RBC Wealth Management.
The Minnesota Legislature kicked off their 2017 session on Jan. 3., and Bierschbach will outline what we can expect to see during over the next few months — on everything from the state budget to Sunday liquor sales; she'll also answer questions from the audience. Light appetizers and food for thought will be provided.
MinnPost Silver, Gold, and Platinum members can claim their free tickets using a promo code that has been emailed to them directly; others may buy tickets for $10 apiece starting on Friday, Jan. 13.
Members who do not receive the email, or who become MinnPost members prior to the event, may contact Claire Radomski to request the promo code.
More information is available on our event page.
