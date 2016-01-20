January partner offers for MinnPost members announced
Our next monthly MinnPost members ticket giveaway will start at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and feature the following offers:
- Ordway Center for Performing Arts — One pair of tickets to Somi: The Lagos Music Salon on Friday, Jan. 27, at 7:30 p.m.
- Minnesota Orchestra — Two pairs of tickets to A Tribute Concert to Sir Neville Marriner on Friday, Jan. 27, at 8 p.m.
- Northrop — Two pairs of tickets to CCN — Ballet de Lorraine on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m.
- The Museum of Russian Art — Two pairs of admission passes — check out what's happening now at TMORA.
- Minnesota Opera — One voucher for two tickets to Diana's Garden on Jan. 26 at 7:30 p.m., Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. or Jan. 29 at 2 p.m. (you pick the date).
- Park Sqare Theatre — One voucher for two tickets to any 2016-17 season production.
- Friends of the Saint Paul Public Library - One pair of tickets to Loud at the Library: Sarah White with Eric Mayson on Friday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m. at George Latimer Central Library in St. Paul
Tickets are distributed via our partner offers page on a first-come, first-served basis to MinnPost Gold and Platinum members, who support our work with contributions of $10 or more per month.
To take part in this and future giveaways, one must be a MinnPost Gold or Platinum member, have a MinnPost.com user account and be logged in to the site.
Those who make a qualifying donation before 9 a.m. Jan. 10 will be eligible to participate in this month's giveaway. Members can create a MinnPost.com user account and verify their login status in advance via our partner offers page.
If you have any trouble donating, creating a MinnPost.com user account, logging in, or viewing our partner offers page, please contact us at members@minnpost.com.
Also, we would like to again thank the partners who provided our December offers:
- Cantus Vocal Ensemble — Christmas with Cantus
- Ordway Center for Performing Arts — Irving Berlin's White Christmas
- Cirque Dreams — Holidaze
- Minnesota Orchestra — New Year's Celebration
- The O'Shaughnessy — Katie McMahon's Celtic Christmas
- Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus — Gay Holiday Spectacular
- Northrop — Batsheva Dance Company: Decadance 2017
- Westminster Town Hall Forum — Thomas Friedman: Thriving in an Age of Accelerations
- The Museum of Russian Art — Admission passes
- Hennepin History Museum — Admission passes
