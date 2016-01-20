MinnPost Social: Briana Bierschbach to discuss 2017 legislative session on Jan. 26
The Minnesota Legislature is back at work, which means it's time to join MinnPost political reporter Briana Bierschbach for a discussion of the 2017 session.
On Thursday, Jan. 26, Bierschbach will offer her insights on the first few weeks of this year's session, and what we can expect to see the rest of the way, on everything from the state budget to Sunday liquor sales. MinnPost Editor Andrew Putz will moderate the discussion and question-and-answer session.
The event, sponsored by RBC Wealth Management, will take place at Elsie's in Northeast Minneapolis, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Light appetizers and food for thought will be provided.
MinnPost Silver, Gold, and Platinum members can claim their free tickets starting Wednesday, Jan. 11; others may buy them for $10 apiece starting on Friday.
Qualifying members may claim their free tickets using a promo code that has been emailed to them directly. Those who do not receive the email, or who become MinnPost members prior to the event, may contact Claire Radomski to request the promo code.
General ticket sales begin Jan. 13.
More information is available on our event page.
