MinnPost Social draws sold-out crowd to discuss legislative session
More than 100 people gathered Thursday evening at Elsie's in Northeast Minneapolis to discuss the Minnesota Legislature with MinnPost reporter Briana Bierschbach — what's happened so far, and what to expect the rest of the way.
MinnPost Editor Andrew Putz moderated the discussion, which touched on everything from Gov. Mark Dayton's health to the $40 billion-plus budget the Legislature must pass before adjourning in May. And while the discussion mostly stuck to state policy, questions about what to expect out of Washington and the Trump administration loomed large.
The conversation was a part of the MinnPost Social event series, sponsored by RBC Wealth Management, in which our journalists share their insights with the public in a casual atmosphere. The events are free for MinnPost members, $10 for nonmembers.
The next MinnPost Social will take place in March.
