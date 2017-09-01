MinnPost surpasses year-end fundraising goal and sets new membership record

Skip to Content

By Claire Radomski | 01/09/17
MinnPost surpasses year-end fundraising goal

Thanks to the generosity of the more than 600 readers, MinnPost's year-end campaign was a tremendous success, achieving its goals of raising at least $75,000 and helping MinnPost set a new membership record.

During the monthlong campaign we received $77,093 from 602 member-donors. Of those, 173 were first-time members and 237 were rejoining lapsed members, giving us 2,833 member households as of Jan. 9.

To all those who gave, we extend a sincere THANK YOU for your support.

Including the $25,000 challenge grant put up by the Knight Foundation, the campaign raised more than $102,000 in support of high-quality, Minnesota-focused journalism.

Of course, it's never too late to become a member. There’s still time to give if you’d like to contribute to MinnPost's success in 2017.

Claire Radomski

Claire Radomski

Claire Radomski is MinnPost's development director. Radomski oversees MinnPost’s individual and institutional giving efforts, working closely with MinnPost members, major individual donors, and foundations. She can be reached at cradomski@minnpost.com.