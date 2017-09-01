MinnPost surpasses year-end fundraising goal and sets new membership record
Thanks to the generosity of the more than 600 readers, MinnPost's year-end campaign was a tremendous success, achieving its goals of raising at least $75,000 and helping MinnPost set a new membership record.
During the monthlong campaign we received $77,093 from 602 member-donors. Of those, 173 were first-time members and 237 were rejoining lapsed members, giving us 2,833 member households as of Jan. 9.
To all those who gave, we extend a sincere THANK YOU for your support.
Including the $25,000 challenge grant put up by the Knight Foundation, the campaign raised more than $102,000 in support of high-quality, Minnesota-focused journalism.
Of course, it's never too late to become a member. There’s still time to give if you’d like to contribute to MinnPost's success in 2017.
