February partner offers for MinnPost members announced

By Laura Lindsay | 01:11 pm

Our next monthly MinnPost members ticket giveaway will start at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, and feature the following offers:

Tickets are distributed via our partner offers page on a first-come, first-served basis to MinnPost Gold and Platinum members, who support our work with contributions of $10 or more per month.

To take part in this and future giveaways, one must be a MinnPost Gold or Platinum member, have a MinnPost.com user account and be logged in to the site.

Those who make a qualifying donation before 9 a.m. Feb. 7 will be eligible to participate in this month's giveaway. Members can create a MinnPost.com user account and verify their login status in advance via our partner offers page.

If you have any trouble donating, creating a MinnPost.com user account, logging in, or viewing our partner offers page, please contact us at members@minnpost.com.

Also, we would like to again thank the partners who provided our January offers:

  • Ordway Center for Performing Arts — Somi: The Lagos Music Salon
  • Minnesota Orchestra — A Tribute Concert to Sir Neville Marriner
  • Northrop — CCN — Ballet de Lorraine
  • The Museum of Russian Art — Admission passes
  • Minnesota Opera — Diana's Garden
  • Park Sqare Theatre — Any 2016-17 season production
  • Friends of the Saint Paul Public Library - Loud at the Library: Sarah White with Eric Mayson

Laura Lindsay

Laura Lindsay

Laura is MinnPost’s Advertising & Membership Assistant. Before coming to MinnPost in 2016, she worked in development and marketing at a Twin Cities youth development organization. Laura holds a BA from Cornell College.