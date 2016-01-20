February partner offers for MinnPost members announced
Our next monthly MinnPost members ticket giveaway will start at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, and feature the following offers:
- Friends of the Saint Paul Public Library - One pair of tickets to Loud at the Library: Jillian Rae with Adam Levy on Friday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m. at George Latimer Central Library in downtown St. Paul.
- Ordway Center for Performing Arts — Two pairs of tickets to Oyate Okodakiciyapi: An Evening of Native Contemporary Dance on Sat. Mar. 4 at 7:30 p.m.
- Northrop — Two pairs of tickets to Bereishit Dance Company on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m.
- The O'Shaughnessy - Two pairs of tickets to Maria Schneider Orchestra: The Thompson Fields on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m.
- The Museum of Russian Art — Two pairs of admission passes — check out what's happening now at TMORA.
- Minnesota Opera — One voucher for two tickets to Dinner at Eight on Mar. 16 at 7:30 p.m., Mar, 18 at 7:30 p.m. or Mar. 19 at 2 p.m. (you pick the date).
- Park Sqare Theatre — One voucher for two tickets to any 2016-17 season production.
- Minnesota Orchestra — Two pairs of tickets to Mendelssohn's Scottish Symphony - one on Friday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. and one on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m.
- Hennepin History Museum - Two pairs of admission passes - see current exhibits.
Tickets are distributed via our partner offers page on a first-come, first-served basis to MinnPost Gold and Platinum members, who support our work with contributions of $10 or more per month.
To take part in this and future giveaways, one must be a MinnPost Gold or Platinum member, have a MinnPost.com user account and be logged in to the site.
Those who make a qualifying donation before 9 a.m. Feb. 7 will be eligible to participate in this month's giveaway. Members can create a MinnPost.com user account and verify their login status in advance via our partner offers page.
If you have any trouble donating, creating a MinnPost.com user account, logging in, or viewing our partner offers page, please contact us at members@minnpost.com.
Also, we would like to again thank the partners who provided our January offers:
- Ordway Center for Performing Arts — Somi: The Lagos Music Salon
- Minnesota Orchestra — A Tribute Concert to Sir Neville Marriner
- Northrop — CCN — Ballet de Lorraine
- The Museum of Russian Art — Admission passes
- Minnesota Opera — Diana's Garden
- Park Sqare Theatre — Any 2016-17 season production
- Friends of the Saint Paul Public Library - Loud at the Library: Sarah White with Eric Mayson
