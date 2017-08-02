Newly launched campaign aims to raise funds for MinnPost's environmental coverage
Today we’re launching a campaign to support Earth Journal, our award-winning environmental column from Ron Meador.
The column was launched in 2011 with support from a small number of generous major donors we call our Earth Journal Circle. Since its inception, Earth Journal has become a must-read for anyone interested in Midwest environmental issues. In 2015, Earth Journal was recognized as the best independent news blog (on any subject) by the Minnesota Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.
Thanks to the commitment of our generous donors, Earth Journal was expanded to publish twice weekly in 2012. And readers are responding. In 2016, Earth Journal readership was up 32 percent from 2015.
This week we’re urging the rest of our readers to join our Earth Journal Circle donors by making a gift in any amount. Support for independent, nonpartisan environmental journalism is now more important than ever. Please help MinnPost sustain, to quote a donor, “by far the best coverage of the important environment news in Minnesota."
Here’s a sampling of what donors have said about MinnPost’s environmental coverage in the past year:
MinnPost has proven to be a trusted news source. Earth Journal provides true balance and perspective week in and week out. – Erik and Jennifer Koehler, Minnetonka
I like the environmental reporting and the alternative perspective from the major local papers. – Gene Champeau, Hamel
MinnPost has stand-out journalists who write thoughtful and timely articles. I especially appreciate the coverage of environmental and education issues. – Chris Bremer, Edina
Earth Journal is some of the best environmental reporting in Minnesota. – John Harrington, Stacey
We are impressed with and trust the environmental and climate change coverage by Ron Meador. He does his homework, has integrity in what he writes, and makes the science accessible to the public. Thanks! – Clay and Mary Lynn Oglesbee, Northfield
Great journalism with attention to critical environment issues. – Paul and Hollie Radomski, Fort Ripley
We enjoy all the reporting but we especially value Earth Journal's deep dives into environmental topics. – Whitney and Sarah Clark, St. Paul
I recently became a reader, and am impressed by the quality and perspective of MinnPost's coverage, especially on environmental issues. Local/regional journalism is a critical resource worth paying for. – Dan Raskin, Minneapolis
Earth Journal Circle Founders
We are grateful for the support of the following individuals and foundations, who have pledged multi-year support in amounts ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 per year since 2011.
|Edward R. Bazinet Foundation
|Lorna and Tom Gleason
|David Winton Bell Foundation
|Jim Lenfestey
|Wendy Bennett
|Jane Mauer
|Bill and Sharon Clapp
|Rolf and Lindy Westgard
|Jay and Page Cowles
|Nancy Gibson and Ron Sternal
|Jack and Claire Dempsey
|Bob and Pat Tammen
|Peter and Mary Gove
|Design Forty Five
|Kathy Jones
|Penny Winton
|Martin and Brown Foundation
Most Commented