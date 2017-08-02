Skip to Content

Newly launched campaign aims to raise funds for MinnPost's environmental coverage

By Claire Radomski | 02/08/17

Today we’re launching a campaign to support Earth Journal, our award-winning environmental column from Ron Meador.

The column was launched in 2011 with support from a small number of generous major donors we call our Earth Journal Circle. Since its inception, Earth Journal has become a must-read for anyone interested in Midwest environmental issues. In 2015, Earth Journal was recognized as the best independent news blog (on any subject) by the Minnesota Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.

Thanks to the commitment of our generous donors, Earth Journal was expanded to publish twice weekly in 2012. And readers are responding. In 2016, Earth Journal readership was up 32 percent from 2015.

This week we’re urging the rest of our readers to join our Earth Journal Circle donors by making a gift in any amountSupport for independent, nonpartisan environmental journalism is now more important than ever. Please help MinnPost sustain, to quote a donor, “by far the best coverage of the important environment news in Minnesota."

Here’s a sampling of what donors have said about MinnPost’s environmental coverage in the past year:

MinnPost has proven to be a trusted news source. Earth Journal provides true balance and perspective week in and week out. – Erik and Jennifer Koehler, Minnetonka

I like the environmental reporting and the alternative perspective from the major local papers. – Gene Champeau, Hamel

MinnPost has stand-out journalists who write thoughtful and timely articles. I especially appreciate the coverage of environmental and education issues. – Chris Bremer, Edina

Earth Journal is some of the best environmental reporting in Minnesota. – John Harrington, Stacey

We are impressed with and trust the environmental and climate change coverage by Ron Meador. He does his homework, has integrity in what he writes, and makes the science accessible to the public. Thanks! – Clay and Mary Lynn Oglesbee, Northfield

Great journalism with attention to critical environment issues. – Paul and Hollie Radomski, Fort Ripley

We enjoy all the reporting but we especially value Earth Journal's deep dives into environmental topics. – Whitney and Sarah Clark, St. Paul

I recently became a reader, and am impressed by the quality and perspective of MinnPost's coverage, especially on environmental issues. Local/regional journalism is a critical resource worth paying for. – Dan Raskin, Minneapolis

Earth Journal Circle Founders

We are grateful for the support of the following individuals and foundations, who have pledged multi-year support in amounts ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 per year since 2011.

Edward R. Bazinet FoundationLorna and Tom Gleason
David Winton Bell FoundationJim Lenfestey
Wendy BennettJane Mauer
Bill and Sharon ClappRolf and Lindy Westgard
Jay and Page CowlesNancy Gibson and Ron Sternal
Jack and Claire DempseyBob and Pat Tammen
Peter and Mary GoveDesign Forty Five
Kathy JonesPenny Winton
Martin and Brown Foundation

About the Author:

Claire Radomski

Claire Radomski is MinnPost's development director. Radomski oversees MinnPost’s individual and institutional giving efforts, working closely with MinnPost members, major individual donors, and foundations. She can be reached at cradomski@minnpost.com.