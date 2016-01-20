'Now more than ever': Help MinnPost cover environmental issues

Skip to Content

MinnPost's Earth Journal fundraising campaign enters its second week with over $1,500 raised in support of our environmental coverage.

Many readers have taken the opportunity to join our generous Earth Journal Circle donors in sustaining the column, which was recognized in 2015 as the best independent news blog (on any subject) by the Minnesota Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.

This month we’re urging the rest of our readers to join our Earth Journal Circle donors by making a gift in any amountSupport for independent, nonpartisan environmental journalism is now more important than ever.

Here's what a few of the members who have already contributed during this campaign had to say about why they support MinnPost and Earth Journal:

Now more than ever we need excellence in reporting, particularly focused on the environment. I rely on MinnPost's balanced reporting to keep me informed on the issues that impact Minnesota today.Barbara & Mike LaMotte, St. Paul

We need quality, scientifically sound reporting on the environment now more than ever.Ron Kroese & Kimberly Colburn, Falcon Heights

MinnPost is Minnesota focused, yet covers national and international issues as they pertain to Minnesota.  I can always count on articles to be timely, thorough and thoughtful.Sheila Ehrich, Farmington

Real reporting; not just fluff.Peggy Kvam, Minnetonka

Earth Journal Circle Founders

We are grateful for the support of the following individuals and foundations, who have pledged multi-year support in amounts ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 per year since 2011.

Edward R. Bazinet FoundationLorna and Tom Gleason
David Winton Bell FoundationJim Lenfestey
Wendy BennettJane Mauer
Bill and Sharon ClappRolf and Lindy Westgard
Jay and Page CowlesNancy Gibson and Ron Sternal
Jack and Claire DempseyBob and Pat Tammen
Peter and Mary GoveDesign Forty Five
Kathy JonesPenny Winton
Martin and Brown Foundation

