Three local nonprofits to receive MinnPost advertising in latest FAN Club offering
In our latest FAN Club giveaway, MinnPost Platinum members awarded two weeks’ worth of MinnPost advertising to three Minnesota nonprofits: NAMI Minnesota, Northern Clay Center, and The Food Group.
Each of these winning organizations will receive advertising on MinnPost worth up to $1,650. During this voting round, MinnPost members nominated over 30 organizations whose work benefits Minnesotans in every area of the state.
Here’s a little bit about this voting period’s winning organizations:
- NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness/Minnesota), based in St. Paul, is dedicated to improving the lives of children and adults with mental illnesses and their families through education, support and advocacy.
- Northern Clay Center, based in Minneapolis, works to advance the ceramic arts. Ongoing programs include exhibitions; classes and workshops for children and adults at all skill levels; studio space and grants for artists; and a sales gallery representing many top ceramic artists from the region and elsewhere.
- The Food Group, based in New Hope, is a full service food bank with partnership and programs focused on access to nutritious foods. They provide nutritious food and support services to more than 200 hunger relief partners, including food shelves, meal programs, mobile food shelf sites, and Fare For All sites throughout the state.
As a nonprofit itself, MinnPost launched the FAN Club (Free Ads for Nonprofits) program in July of 2016 to support our community and those who work to make it better, and to create a new way to thank our members for their ongoing financial support.
Our next FAN Club giveaway will take place in mid-April. Voting will again be open to MinnPost Platinum members, who give MinnPost the equivalent of $20 or more per month. If you would like to participate, become a MinnPost Platinum member today. (MinnPost business staff and other members of their households are not eligible to vote.)
If you have questions about your membership status or the FAN Club program, please contact Claire Radomski at members@minnpost.com.
