April 7 MinnPost event will explore Minnesota's retirement savings shortfall
By Claire Radomski | 03:08 pm
Registration is now open for an April 7 MinnPost event that will consider Minnesota’s current retirement savings shortfall and what to do about it.
The free breakfast panel discussion, sponsored by AARP Minnesota, will take place at the Minnesota History Center in St. Paul from 7:30-9:30 a.m.
This special event will bring state policymakers, business leaders and academics together for a 90-minute discussion moderated by MinnPost Managing Editor Susan Albright.
Confirmed panelists include:
- Emily Piper - Commissioner, Minnesota Dept. of Human Services
- Doug Loon - President, Minnesota Chamber of Commerce
- Dr. Angela Antonelli - Executive Director of the Center for Retirement Initiatives at Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy
The discussion will be held in the History Center’s 3M Auditorium, with the panel running from 8 - 9:30 a.m. Beverages and a light breakfast will be available before and after the discussion.
