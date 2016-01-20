April partner offers for MinnPost members announced
Our next monthly MinnPost members ticket giveaway will start at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Apr. 4, and feature the following offers:
- VocalEssence - One pair of tickets to Miracle Mass on Saturday, Apr. 22 at 8 p.m. at Basilica of Saint Mary.
- Friends of the Saint Paul Public Library - One pair of tickets to the Minnesota Book Awards Ceremony on Saturday, Apr. 8 6:30 p.m. at InterContinental Hotel Saint Paul Riverfront.
- Minnesota Opera - Two pairs of ticket to La Boheme on May 13, 16, 18, or 21 (you choose the date).
- Ordway Center for Performing Arts — One pair of tickets to West Side Story on Wednesday, Apr. 12 at 7:30 p.m.
- Northrop — One pair of tickets to the Scottish Ballet on Saturday, Apr. 8 at 8 p.m. and two pairs of tickets to Brian Brooks Moving Company on Saturday, Apr. 22 at 8 p.m.
- Westminster Town Hall Forum - One pair of reserved premium seats to each of two forums: Otis Moss III: Building the Beloved Community on Tuesday, Apr. 11 at noon and Richard Haass: Shaping a New Foreign Policy on Thursday, May 4 at noon.
- Minnesota Orchestra — One pair of tickets to Edo de Waart Returns on Apr. 21 or 22 (you pick the date) and one pair of tickets to Lise de la Salle Plays Ravel on Apr. 28 or 29 (you pick the date).
- The Museum of Russian Art — Two pairs of admission passes — check out what's happening now at TMORA.
Tickets are distributed via our partner offers page on a first-come, first-served basis to MinnPost Gold and Platinum members, who support our work with contributions of $10 or more per month.
To take part in this and future giveaways, one must be a MinnPost Gold or Platinum member, have a MinnPost.com user account and be logged in to the site.
Those who make a qualifying donation before 9 a.m. Apr. 4 will be eligible to participate in this month's giveaway. Members can create a MinnPost.com user account and verify their login status in advance via our partner offers page.
If you have any trouble donating, creating a MinnPost.com user account, logging in, or viewing our partner offers page, please contact us at members@minnpost.com.
Also, we would like to again thank the partners who provided our March offers:
- Cantus Vocal Ensemble - America Will Be!
- American Craft Council - American Craft Show
- Friends of the Saint Paul Public Library - Loud at the Library: Charlie Parr with Tree Party
- Ordway Center for Performing Arts — Las Cafeteras
- Northrop — Kidd Pivot / Electric Company Theatre and Malandain Ballet Biarritz
- Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus - Hand in Hand with the Heartland Men's Chorus
- The O'Shaughnessy - Sharon Isbin & Isabel Leonard: Music of Spain
- The Museum of Russian Art — Admission passes
- Minnesota Orchestra — Symphony in 60: Stravinsky's Rite of Spring
