Skip to Content

Support MinnPost

Inside MinnPost

Environmental campaign raises over $6,500 in support of coverage

By Claire Radomski | 09:34 am

Our Earth Journal campaign ended at midnight last night, with 63 donors having contributed a combined $6,545 in support of the twice-weekly column and MinnPost's environmental coverage.

To everyone who gave, THANK YOU for your support!

Including the generous gifts received from our Earth Journal Circle donors, MinnPost members have collectively contributed more than $43,000 to sustain our award-winning environmental journalism in 2017.

If you would like to join them in showing your support, it’s not too late to contribute to our 2017 Earth Journal campaign.

Here’s what a few of the members who contributed during this campaign had to say about why they support MinnPost and Earth Journal:

I give to support good reporting. MinnPost has more than just "politics." – Jerome Jensen, Luverne

MinnPost is quality journalism. – Wanda Jacobsen, St. Joseph

In the current era, independent environmental coverage is of paramount importance. – Nathan Nesje, St. Paul

I give to support the independence of a free press. Louise Fowler, Minneapolis

I support quality, independent journalism. James McBride, St. Paul 

Earth Journal Circle Founders

We are grateful for the support of the following individuals and foundations, who have pledged multi-year support in amounts ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 per year since 2011.

Edward R. Bazinet FoundationLorna and Tom Gleason
David Winton Bell FoundationJim Lenfestey
Wendy BennettJane Mauer
Bill and Sharon ClappRolf and Lindy Westgard
Jay and Page CowlesNancy Gibson and Ron Sternal
Jack and Claire DempseyBob and Pat Tammen
Peter and Mary GoveDesign Forty Five
Kathy JonesPenny Winton
Martin and Brown Foundation

Get MinnPost's top stories in your inbox

Related Tags:

About the Author:

Claire Radomski

Claire Radomski

Claire Radomski is MinnPost's development director. Radomski oversees MinnPost’s individual and institutional giving efforts, working closely with MinnPost members, major individual donors, and foundations. She can be reached at cradomski@minnpost.com.