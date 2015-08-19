Skip to Content

March partner offers for MinnPost members announced

By Laura Lindsay | 08:07 am

Our next monthly MinnPost members ticket giveaway will start at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 7, and feature the following offers:

Tickets are distributed via our partner offers page on a first-come, first-served basis to MinnPost Gold and Platinum members, who support our work with contributions of $10 or more per month.

To take part in this and future giveaways, one must be a MinnPost Gold or Platinum member, have a MinnPost.com user account and be logged in to the site.

Those who make a qualifying donation before 9 a.m. Mar. 7 will be eligible to participate in this month's giveaway. Members can create a MinnPost.com user account and verify their login status in advance via our partner offers page.

If you have any trouble donating, creating a MinnPost.com user account, logging in, or viewing our partner offers page, please contact us at members@minnpost.com.

Also, we would like to again thank the partners who provided our February offers:

  • Friends of the Saint Paul Public Library - Loud at the Library: Jillian Rae with Adam Levy
  • Ordway Center for Performing Arts — Oyate Okodakiciyapi: An Evening of Native Contemporary Dance
  • Northrop — Bereishit Dance Company
  • The O'Shaughnessy -Maria Schneider Orchestra: The Thompson Fields
  • The Museum of Russian Art — Admission passes
  • Minnesota Opera — Dinner at Eight
  • Park Sqare Theatre — Tickets to any 2016-17 season production
  • Minnesota Orchestra — Mendelssohn's Scottish Symphony
  • Hennepin History Museum - Admission passes

Get MinnPost's top stories in your inbox

About the Author:

Laura Lindsay

Laura is MinnPost’s Advertising & Membership Assistant. Before coming to MinnPost in 2016, she worked in development and marketing at a Twin Cities youth development organization. Laura holds a BA from Cornell College.