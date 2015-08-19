March partner offers for MinnPost members announced
Our next monthly MinnPost members ticket giveaway will start at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 7, and feature the following offers:
- Cantus Vocal Ensemble - Two pairs of tickets to America Will Be! on Saturday, Apr. 8 at 7:30 p.m. at Ordway Concert Hall.
- American Craft Council - Six pairs of one-day admission passes to the American Craft Show, Apr. 7-9 at the St. Paul RiverCentre.
- Friends of the Saint Paul Public Library - One pair of tickets to Loud at the Library: Charlie Parr with Tree Party on Friday, Mar. 31 at 7:30 p.m. at George Latimer Central Library in downtown St. Paul.
- Ordway Center for Performing Arts — Two pairs of tickets to Las Cafeteras on Thursday, Mar. 23 at 7:30 p.m.
- Northrop — Four pairs of tickets to Kidd Pivot / Electric Company Theatre - two on Tuesday, Mar. 21 and two on Wednesday, Mar. 22 at 7:30 p.m.
- Northrop — Two pairs of tickets to Malandain Ballet Biarritz on Saturday, Mar. 25 at 8 p.m.
- Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus - Two pairs of tickets to Hand in Hand with the Heartland Men's Chorus on Friday, Apr. 7 at 8 p.m. at Ted Mann Concert Hall.
- The O'Shaughnessy - Two pairs of tickets to Sharon Isbin & Isabel Leonard: Music of Spain on Sunday, Apr. 2 at 2 p.m.
- The Museum of Russian Art — Two pairs of admission passes — check out what's happening now at TMORA.
- Minnesota Orchestra — Two pairs of tickets to Symphony in 60: Stravinsky's Rite of Spring on Thursday, Mar. 30 at 8 p.m.
Tickets are distributed via our partner offers page on a first-come, first-served basis to MinnPost Gold and Platinum members, who support our work with contributions of $10 or more per month.
To take part in this and future giveaways, one must be a MinnPost Gold or Platinum member, have a MinnPost.com user account and be logged in to the site.
Those who make a qualifying donation before 9 a.m. Mar. 7 will be eligible to participate in this month's giveaway. Members can create a MinnPost.com user account and verify their login status in advance via our partner offers page.
If you have any trouble donating, creating a MinnPost.com user account, logging in, or viewing our partner offers page, please contact us at members@minnpost.com.
Also, we would like to again thank the partners who provided our February offers:
- Friends of the Saint Paul Public Library - Loud at the Library: Jillian Rae with Adam Levy
- Ordway Center for Performing Arts — Oyate Okodakiciyapi: An Evening of Native Contemporary Dance
- Northrop — Bereishit Dance Company
- The O'Shaughnessy -Maria Schneider Orchestra: The Thompson Fields
- The Museum of Russian Art — Admission passes
- Minnesota Opera — Dinner at Eight
- Park Sqare Theatre — Tickets to any 2016-17 season production
- Minnesota Orchestra — Mendelssohn's Scottish Symphony
- Hennepin History Museum - Admission passes
