MinnPost announces new mug for qualifying members
MinnPost's Spring Member Drive continues through Thursday evening. In the final days, we need just 39 more readers to make a gift in support of MinnPost’s work to help us reach our goal of 150 gifts, and support the year-round work of our journalists.
We have also released a brand-new MinnPost ceramic mug that is perfect for the coffee or other beverage you drink as you read MinnPost each morning. The mug features the MinnPost logo on one side and on the other the words "It's actually QUITE interesting" — a phrase, inspired by wonkish public-policy stories, that's become a catchphrase in our office. The mug is a benefit of Silver membership or above, to new or renewing donors who give the equivalent of $5/month or more.
A special thank you to the 58 new members and 37 lapsed members who have made contributions this week. Join them by making a contribution today, and when you do, please share with us why you support MinnPost.
Here’s what a few of the readers who have already contributed during this campaign had to say about why they support MinnPost:
I support in depth and local reporting. – Mary Quinn McCallum, St. Paul
I give because local journalism needs it!!! – Anthony Davis, Tucson, Arizona
I appreciate the coverage of Minnesota news, and the depth of the stories. – Marty Wall, Roseville
Good writing on local issues; good alignment of the local to the national. – Gabriela Sweet, St. Paul
We enjoy the daily newsletter and in-depth coverage. – Joe and Kelsey Midthun, Dassel
Because — now more than ever in my lifetime of 60 years — we must stand up and support and protect our constitutional right to free press (independent journalism)! – Susan Estill, Burnsville
I give to support quality journalism. – Victoria West, Plymouth
Comments (3)
Rats!
I thought you were offering the chance to have my mug drawn like the images you and the MinnPost reporters have.
PS: That would make a great door prize for the annual roast party.
Mug for members
Do current long-time members qualify for a mug?
Yes! I'll email you with more
Yes! I'll email you with more information.
Other MinnPost members: please feel free to email me directly if you'd like to learn more. Thank you for your support!