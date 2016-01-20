MinnPost’s Member Drive ends Thursday; join today and get a subscription to The Atlantic
Today marks the eighth day of our Spring Member Drive. In the next several days, we hope to inspire 65 more readers to make a gift in support of MinnPost’s work. Every gift will get us closer to our goal of 150 gifts, and support the year-round work of our talented journalists.
Throughout the drive, we’re thanking members with a print subscription to The Atlantic for donations of as little as $5 a month — half the normal qualifying amount.
Thank you to the 44 new members and 27 lapsed members who have supported MinnPost with a gift this week. Below are comments from some of them, as well as some members who have made gifts above and beyond their current membership.
Join them by making a contribution today, and when you do, please share with us why you support MinnPost.
Here’s what a few of the readers who have already contributed during this campaign had to say about why they support MinnPost:
I support MinnPost to support an independent press. – Tom & Marilyn Regnier, Wayzata
In support of quality news done by committed professionals who have critical thinking skills and know fact from fiction! Thank you for your strong work to inform and engage Minnesotans. – Ann Erickson, St. Paul
I really enjoy reading the articles by your political reporters. Nowhere else can I get the up to the minute stories on what’s happening in Minnesota's political realm. Your reporters are excellent writers, journalists, and keen political observers. – William C. Holm, Bloomington
I am supporting quality journalism at all levels. – Jeffery Blackwell, St. Louis Park
Supporting real news, real outlets of news, and protecting the Freedom of the Press is imperative. That is why I support MinnPost. – Roshan N. Rajkumar, Esq., St. Louis Park
Supporting local, independent journalism has never been more important. – Mo Perry, Columbia Heights
I value independent, high-quality journalism and want to support it. – Justin L. Templin, Golden Valley
Great reporting! I always understand the issue better after reading the MinnPost article! – Barb Case, Andover
MinnPost deserves support because it provides deeper insight into what’s going on in my community and throughout the state. – Christine Weeks, St. Paul
Freedom of the press, baby! – Laura Becker, Eden Prairie
Thank you for spotlighting local immigration attorney, John Keller! There are many local heros that you highlight. Thank you! – Jane Malenfant, Stillwater
I support MinnPost because good journalism doesn't come free. – David & Laurie Levi, Plymouth
I no longer live in Minnesota but like to keep up on local news and support investigative journalism. – Christine Hammer, Oakland, California
I want to show my support for this excellent online news source for Minnesotans. Your reporting is outstanding, thanks to your many reporters and editors who bring decades of experience building on learning journalism in some of the best journalism schools. – The Rev. Bill Weir, Plymouth
Most Commented