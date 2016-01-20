MinnPost’s Sam Brodey wins Lynch award for congressional reporting
MinnPost is proud to announce that our Washington, D.C., correspondent, Sam Brodey, has been awarded the David Lynch Award for Regional Coverage of Congress by the Washington Press Club Foundation. Also recognized for the award was the Omaha World-Herald’s Joseph Morton.
The Lynch award is presented annually to a Washington-based journalist for excellent reporting on Congress from a regional perspective. Brodey won this year’s award for his extensive report on the sugar industry in Minnesota, “Preserving the sweet life in Minnesota.”
A statement released by the Washington Press Club Foundation explained judges’ choice:
Brodey’s story on the sugar beet industry, “Preserving the sweet life in Minnesota,” was what one judge described as “a close look at ‘the swamp.’” Brodey’s months of digging into the subject was evident in the story’s wealth of detail and anecdote, its expansive background on the hard-pressed local sugar beet industry, and its scrutiny of how lobbyists influence the shaping of sugar policy in Congress. “He writes with authority,” another judge observed.
Brodey told home-state readers “a lot about home-state lobbying” in Congress on an issue of significance to Minnesota’s economy, said one of the judges.
The judges also praised Brodey’s extensive reporting on the role of campaign contributions in the continual congressional struggle over sugar policy. Brodey notes, for example, the sugar lobby’s financial support for a Republican primary challenger who last year defeated a foe of sugar subsidies, Rep. Tim Huelskamp of Kansas.
Brodey joined MinnPost as Washington correspondent in May 2015. Prior to that he worked as an editorial fellow at Mother Jones.
Congratulations, Sam!
If you didn’t catch it the first time around, be sure to read “Preserving the sweet life in Minnesota.”
Most Commented