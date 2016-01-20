MinnPost Social on covering immigration issues draws sell-out crowd
Approximately 100 people gathered Tuesday evening at Sisyphus Brewing in Minneapolis to hear from MinnPost reporter Ibrahim Hirsi about covering immigration issues in Minnesota.
MinnPost Editor Andrew Putz moderated the discussion, which touched on everything from Ibrahim's personal experiences to his observations about how different communities are responding to the spate of executive orders on immigration issued by President Donald Trump.
The conversation was a part of the MinnPost Social event series, sponsored by RBC Wealth Management, in which our journalists share their insights with the public in a casual atmosphere. The events are free for MinnPost members, $10 for nonmembers.
The next MinnPost Social, focused on the state legislative session, will take place in late May.
