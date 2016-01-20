MinnPost Social: Ibrahim Hirsi to discuss covering immigration on March 28
At a time when immigration issues regularly spark headlines and heated political discussions, what's it like to cover immigrant and refugee stories from a local angle? Join MinnPost reporter Ibrahim Hirsi on Tuesday, March 28 to find out.
The event will feature Hirsi offering his insights and chronicling his experiences as MinnPost's New Americans reporter, and will also include a question and answer session moderated by MinnPost editor Andrew Putz.
The latest event in our 2016-17 MinnPost Social series, sponsored by RBC Wealth Management, will take place at Sisyphus Brewing, in Minneapolis, from 5:30-7 p.m. Light appetizers and food for thought will be provided.
MinnPost Silver, Gold, and Platinum members can claim their free tickets starting Monday, March 13; others may buy them for $10 apiece starting on Wednesday.
Qualifying members may claim their free tickets using a promo code that has been emailed to them directly. Those who do not receive the email, or who become MinnPost members prior to the event, may contact Claire Radomski to request the promo code.
General ticket sales begin March 15.
More information is available on our event page.
