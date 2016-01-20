MinnPost Social: March 28 immigration discussion sold out to members
By Laura Lindsay | 08:34 am
Our next MinnPost Social on March 28 sold out during our members-only pre-sale.
At the event, MinnPost reporter Ibrahim Hirsi will offer his insights and chronicle his experiences as MinnPost's New Americans reporter during a time when immigration issues regularly polarize the political scene.
The event, sponsored by RBC Wealth Management, will take place at Sisyphus Brewing in Minneapolis from 5:30-7 p.m. Light appetizers and food for thought will be provided.
Members of the public who would like to attend may add their names to the waitlist.
More information is available on our event page.
Most Commented