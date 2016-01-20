MinnPost's 2017 Spring Member Drive surpasses goal, sets new membership record
In a strong final-day push, MinnPost members helped us reach our Spring Member Drive goal. Thank you to all those who contributed! Your gifts will sustain MinnPost's coverage in 2017.
During the drive, we received 177 contributions collectively worth more than $15,500. We finished yesterday with 3,019 member households, crossing that threshold for the first time in our nearly 10-year history.
New members propelled us toward our goal. More than 90 households became first-time members this drive and 51 households renewed their support of our work. We sincerely thank all those who have given during our spring campaign – and at any point during the year. We are member-supported, and couldn’t do what we do without you.
There's still time to donate if you'd like to have your gift contribute to this drive's success.
Our favorite part of member drives is reading the comments our members leave when they contribute. Here are some of the notes we received in the last days of the campaign, reprinted with permission.
Independent journalism is critical, especially in an era of "Alternative Facts", and it takes money and experience. Many of your contributors I've followed for years in other publications. Keep up the great work! – Carol M. Schleif, Buffalo
MinnPost has a unique, community-centered approach to journalism that is important to understand crucial state and local events and issues. – Alex Halverson, Washington, D.C.
I enjoy getting the Sunday summary as a way to stay in touch with stories I may have missed during the week. There's always a gem or two each week that adds to my understanding of the current affairs. – Hope Esparolini, Minneapolis
I give because I love the in-depth reporting. – Katy Lindblad, St. Paul
I believe in freedom of the press and want to make sure MinnPost continues. – M.E. Harty, Albert Lea
We love to read the insightful reports on Minnesota news. – Steve and Diane Boruff, Burnsville
