MinnRoast 2017 show tickets now on sale
Individual show-only tickets are now on sale for MinnRoast 2017, our annual song-and-skit variety show featuring Minnesota politicians, journalists and media types.
This year’s show will take place Friday, April 28, at the State Theatre in Minneapolis.
More special guests will be announced as the date nears, but some of the people slated to appear this year are TV host and celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern, Gov. Mark Dayton, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Al Franken, Rep. Tom Emmer, Mayors Betsy Hodges and Chris Coleman, state Rep. Ilhan Omar, the Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus, and opera star Maria Jette.
There are three ways to reserve your seat:
- Purchase a sponsorship via MinnPost.com (includes show + pre-show reception with special guests)
- Purchase individual show-only tickets online or over the phone via Ticketmaster
- Purchase individual show-only tickets in person via the State Theatre box office (Box office purchases exclude Ticketmaster fees.)
MinnPost Gold and Platinum members receive a 25% discount on show-only tickets. To get the discount, simply donate $10 or more per month and email Claire Radomski for instructions.
Most Commented