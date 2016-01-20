Skip to Content

MinnRoast 2017 show tickets now on sale

By Claire Radomski | 09:30 am
Scheduled to appear
Scheduled to appear: Gov. Mark Dayton, Rep. Tom Emmer, Mayor Betsy Hodges, State Rep. Ilhan Omar, celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern, singer/songwriter PaviElle French, "Almanac" Capitol reporter Mary Lahammer and more.

Individual show-only tickets are now on sale for MinnRoast 2017, our annual song-and-skit variety show featuring Minnesota politicians, journalists and media types.

This year’s show will take place Friday, April 28, at the State Theatre in Minneapolis.

More special guests will be announced as the date nears, but some of the people slated to appear this year are TV host and celebrity chef Andrew ZimmernGov. Mark Dayton, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Al Franken, Rep. Tom Emmer, Mayors Betsy Hodges and Chris Coleman, state Rep. Ilhan Omar, the Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus, and opera star Maria Jette.


There are three ways to reserve your seat:

MinnPost Gold and Platinum members receive a 25% discount on show-only tickets. To get the discount, simply donate $10 or more per month and email Claire Radomski for instructions.

Claire Radomski is MinnPost's development director. Radomski oversees MinnPost’s individual and institutional giving efforts, working closely with MinnPost members, major individual donors, and foundations. She can be reached at cradomski@minnpost.com.