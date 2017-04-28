Come early to enjoy pre-show music by Katia Cardenas at MinnRoast 2017
MinnRoast’s 10th Anniversary Extravaganza hits the stage at the Historic State Theatre tomorrow evening, Friday, April 28.
Theatre doors open for seating at 7 p.m., and pre-show music by Katia Cardenas and her band will start at 7:15. The show starts at 8.
Katia graduated from Macalester in 2010 and a few years later decided to pursue a professional singing career. The Jazz Police blog called her the “fastest rising star on the Twin Cities jazz scene.”
MinnRoast has become a highlight of the Minnesota political calendar, bringing policymakers, entertainers and journalists together to poke fun at one another and the state we all love in songs, skits, videos, and monologues.
This year’s cast includes Gov. Mark Dayton, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Rep. Tom Emmer, Mayors Betsy Hodges and Chris Coleman, Legislators Karin Housley and Ilhan Omar, singer/songwriter PaviElle French, rapper DJ/FRND, vocalist Maria Jette, the Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus and many more.
Multiticket sponsorships – which include a VIP pre-show reception – start at $500 for first-time buyers. MinnPost Gold and Platinum members are eligible for a 25% ticket discount on show-only MinnRoast tickets. To get the discount code, become a Gold or Platinum member by donating $10 a month (or more) and contact Development Director Claire Radomski at cradomski@minnpost.com or (612) 455-6954.
