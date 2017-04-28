Gov. Mark Dayton returns to the stage for MinnRoast 2017
One of the many highlights from last year's MinnRoast was the video above, featuring Gov. Mark Dayton applying for work at his sons' North Loop restaurant. He seems better suited behind the Reception Room podium than the Bachelor Farmer host stand. MinnPost is pleased the governor will once again be joining a stellar cast for this year's festivities.
MinnRoast has become a highlight of the Minnesota political calendar, bringing policymakers, entertainers, and journalists together to poke fun at each other and the state we all love in songs, skits, videos, and monologues.
Joining Dayton this year will be celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern, Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Al Franken, Rep. Tom Emmer, Mayor Chris Coleman, rapper DJ/FRND, Amy Koch, the Singing Suburban Mayors and many more.
Multiticket sponsorships – which include a VIP pre-show reception – start at $500 for first-time buyers. MinnPost Gold and Platinum members are eligible for a 25 percent ticket discount on show-only MinnRoast tickets. To get the discount code, become a Gold or Platinum member by donating $10 a month (or more) and contact Development Director Claire Radomski at cradomski@minnpost.com or (612) 455-6954.
