Mayors Betsy Hodges and Chris Coleman to take the stage for MinnRoast 2017
Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges and St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman will return to the MinnRoast stage for our 10th anniversary extravaganza on Friday, April 28, at the Historic State Theatre in downtown Minneapolis.
MinnRoast has become a highlight of the Minnesota political calendar, bringing lawmakers, singers, actors, and journalists together to poke fun at each other and the state we all love in song parodies, skits, videos, and monologues.
Joining Mayors Hodges and Coleman this year will be Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Al Franken, Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus, "Almanac" reporter Mary Lahammer, radio personality Brian "BT" Turner, state Rep. Ilhan Omar and many more.
Multiticket sponsorships – which include a VIP pre-show reception – start at $500 for first-time buyers. MinnPost Gold and Platinum members are eligible for a 25% ticket discount on show-only MinnRoast tickets. To get the discount code, become a Gold or Platinum member by donating $10 a month (or more) and contact Development Director Claire Radomski at cradomski@minnpost.com or (612) 455-6954.
