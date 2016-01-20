MinnPost launches a new weekly newsletter: D.C. Memo
If nothing, else, there's one very Minnesota thing you could say about the news that's been coming out of the nation's capital over the last few months: It's been interesting.
It's also clear that it's the source of intense interest among readers. Which is why we're excited to announce the launch of our newest newsletter: D.C. Memo. Written by MinnPost Washington correspondent Sam Brodey and delivered each Thursday afternoon, the weekly newsletter will provide a one-stop source for finding the most informative, insightful and entertaining coverage coming out of Washington.
In fact, the D.C. Memo will not only offer Sam's well-curated perspective on the week’s news, but will also point subscribers to must-read stories, and give them an early look at what to expect in the days ahead. Or as Sam says: “The underlying idea is this: in a moment where a lot of people are looking anxiously to D.C., I’d like to give readers a view of the capital through a distinctly Minnesota lens.”
