PaviElle French, Maria Jette and DJ/FRND lend their voices to MinnRoast 2017

By MinnPost staff | 04/24/17
Jette photo by Jana Freiband, DJ/FRND photo by Laurie Kramer
Singing has always been an important aspect of MinnRoast, and this year we have three local professionals adding their amazing voices to our stellar line-up. PaviElle French is a dynamic soul singer and spoken word artist from St. Paul. If you missed her last Friday at the Dakota, MinnRoast is your chance to hear her.

The versatile Maria Jette is able to lend her voice to early Baroque opera, Edwardian parlor music, Latin American chamber music, Tin Pan Alley and the Great American Songbook. What genre will she conquer this year?

DJ/FRND is a rapper/singer/producer from Minneapolis. He makes music with rappers JaySoCreative, Dom Bars, and Shawn Fitz B.C. in a collective called Hi Class. This is DJ/FRND's inaugural MinnRoast appearance, and he will be rapping a parody from a certain historical musical that's the hottest ticket on Broadway. He'll be performing with the MinnRoast Singers and Dancers.

MinnRoast is our annual song-and-skit variety show featuring your favorite local politicians, journalists and media types. Join us this Friday, April 28, at the State Theatre in Minneapolis.

Our talented singers will share the stage with "Bizarre Foods" host Andrew Zimmern, Gov. Mark Dayton, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Rep. Tom Emmer, "Almanac" reporter Mary Lahammer, radio personality Brian "BT" Turner, Le Cirque Rouge Cabaret & Burlesque Show Band and many more.

