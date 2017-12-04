Sen. Al Franken takes the mic for MinnRoast 2017
Al Franken left his career as a humorist a while ago to become the junior senator from Minnesota. MinnRoast is about the only place you'll see the Emmy Award-winning writer flex his comedic muscles. You won't want to miss his performance on Friday, April 28, at the Historic State Theatre.
MinnRoast has become a highlight of the Minnesota political calendar, bringing lawmakers, singers, actors, and journalists together to poke fun at themselves in song parodies, skits, video shorts, and monologues.
Joining Sen. Franken this year will be Gov. Mark Dayton, "Almanac" reporter Mary Lahammer, Rep. Tom Emmer, "Fargo" actress Michelle Hutchison, Le Cirque Rouge Cabaret & Burlesque Show Band and many more.
Multiticket sponsorships – which include a VIP pre-show reception – start at $500 for first-time buyers. MinnPost Gold and Platinum members are eligible for a 10% ticket discount on show-only MinnRoast tickets. To get the discount code, become a Gold or Platinum member by donating $10 a month (or more) and contact Development Director Claire Radomski at cradomski@minnpost.com or (612) 455-6954.
Most Commented