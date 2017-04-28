Skip to Content

Sen. Amy Klobuchar returns to the stage for MinnRoast 2017

By MinnPost staff | 08:10 am

A portion of Sen. Klobuchar's monologue from MinnRoast 2015.

After a one-year absence, MinnPost is pleased to announce the return of Minnesota's senior senator, Amy Klobuchar. While a certain other senator has a bit of a reputation for humor, Klobuchar will surprise you with her wit and timing. There's only one place to see Sen. Klobuchar do stand-up, and that's at MinnRoast.

MinnRoast is our annual song-and-skit variety show featuring your favorite local politicians, journalists, entertainers and media personalities. Marvel as they shed their serious personas to sing, dance, act and poke fun at each other and the state of the state we all love.

Joining Klobuchar this year will be celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern, Gov. Mark Dayton, Sen. Al Franken, Rep. Tom Emmer, soprano Maria Jette, "Fargo" actress Michelle Hutchison, radio personality Brian "BT" Turner, Le Cirque Rouge Cabaret & Burlesque Show Band and many more.

Buy MinnRoast 2017 tickets

Multiticket sponsorships – which include a VIP pre-show reception – start at $500 for first-time buyers. MinnPost Gold and Platinum members are eligible for a 25 percent ticket discount on show-only MinnRoast tickets. To get the discount code, become a Gold or Platinum member by donating $10 a month (or more) and contact Development Director Claire Radomski at cradomski@minnpost.com or (612) 455-6954.

