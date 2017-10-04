Skip to Content

Stage right: Rep. Tom Emmer is back for MinnRoast 2017

By MinnPost staff | 04/10/17

A portion of Rep. Tom Emmer's monologue from MinnRoast 2016.

A regular crowd-pleaser, Rep. Tom Emmer is promising another humorous monologue, like the one above. Will he be discussing a certain commander in chief? You'll have to buy a ticket to find out.

MinnRoast is our annual variety show featuring your favorite local politicians, singers, actors and media personalities. Marvel as they shed their serious personas to sing, dance, act and poke fun at their fellow politicians and the media.

Joining Emmer this year will be celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern, Sen. Al Franken, state Sen. Karin Housley, state Rep. Ilhan Omar, Mayor Betsy Hodges, radio personality Brian "BT" Turner and many more.

Multiticket sponsorships – which include a VIP pre-show reception – start at $500 for first-time buyers. MinnPost Gold and Platinum members are eligible for a 25 percent ticket discount on show-only MinnRoast tickets. To get the discount code, become a Gold or Platinum member by donating $10 a month (or more) and contact Development Director Claire Radomski at cradomski@minnpost.com or (612) 455-6954.

