Skip to Content

Support MinnPost

Inside MinnPost

State Rep. Ilhan Omar and state Sen. Karin Housley to make their MinnRoast debuts

By MinnPost staff | 09:22 am
State Sen. Karin Housley and state Rep. Ilhan Omar
State Sen. Karin Housley and state Rep. Ilhan Omar

State Sen. Karin Housley and state Rep. Ilhan Omar will be making their MinnRoast debuts during our 10th-anniversary show on Friday, April 28, at the Historic State Theatre in downtown Minneapolis. Republican Housley was first elected to the Minnesota Senate from District 39 (which covers the east metro from Shafer to St. Mary's Point) in 2012. Democrat Omar was elected by the residents of District 60B in Minneapolis to the Minnesota House last fall. The two lawmakers will be joining the MinnRoast Singers and Dancers for a bipartisan legislative medley.

MinnRoast is MinnPost's annual song-and-skit variety show featuring local politicians, journalists, singers and media types. 

Joining Housley and Omar this year will be Gov. Mark Dayton, Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Al Franken, Rep. Tom Emmer, opera singer Maria Jette, "Almanac" reporter Mary Lahammer, Tom Horner, rapper DJ/FRND, Le Cirque Rouge Cabaret & Burlesque Show Band and many more.

Buy MinnRoast 2017 tickets

Multiticket sponsorships – which include a VIP pre-show reception – start at $500 for first-time buyers. MinnPost Gold and Platinum members are eligible for a 25% ticket discount on show-only MinnRoast tickets. To get the discount code, become a Gold or Platinum member by donating $10 a month (or more) and contact Development Director Claire Radomski at cradomski@minnpost.com or (612) 455-6954.

Get MinnPost's top stories in your inbox

Related Content: 
MinnRoast 2017
Inside MinnPost

MinnRoast 2017

April 28, 2017 - 6:00pm - 10:00pm
03/10/16

MinnRoast is our annual song-and-skit variety show featuring your favorite local politicians, journalists and media types.

Andrew Zimmern
Inside MinnPost

'Bizarre Foods' host Andrew Zimmern to perform at MinnRoast 2017

By MinnPost staff | 04/03/17

For our 10th anniversary variety show, MinnPost is proud to announce that three-time James Beard Award-winner Andrew Zimmern will be joining the cast.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar
Inside MinnPost

Sen. Amy Klobuchar returns to the stage for MinnRoast 2017

By MinnPost staff | 04/05/17

After a one-year absence, MinnPost is pleased to announce the return of Minnesota's senior senator, Amy Klobuchar.

Gov. Mark Dayton
Inside MinnPost

Gov. Mark Dayton returns to the stage for MinnRoast 2017

By MinnPost staff | 04/07/17

One of the many highlights from last year's MinnRoast was the video featuring Gov. Mark Dayton applying for work at his sons' North Loop restaurant.

Rep. Tom Emmer
Inside MinnPost

Stage right: Rep. Tom Emmer is back for MinnRoast 2017

By MinnPost staff | 04/10/17

A regular crowd-pleaser, Emmer is promising another humorous monologue for our 10th anniversary extravaganza.

Sen. Al Franken
Inside MinnPost

Sen. Al Franken takes the mic for MinnRoast 2017

By MinnPost staff | 04/12/17

Al Franken left his career as a humorist to become the junior senator from Minnesota. MinnRoast is about the only place you'll see the Emmy Award-winning writer flex his comedic muscles.

OutLoud!
Inside MinnPost

Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus group OutLoud! joins MinnRoast 2017

By MinnPost staff | 04/14/17

OutLoud!, a subgroup of the Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus, will showcase their talents during the closing number at this year's MinnRoast. You won't want to miss this performance.

Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges and St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman
Inside MinnPost

Mayors Betsy Hodges and Chris Coleman to take the stage for MinnRoast 2017

By MinnPost staff | 04/17/17

Hodges and Coleman will return to the MinnRoast stage for our 10th anniversary extravaganza on Friday, April 28, at the Historic State Theatre in downtown Minneapolis.