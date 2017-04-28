Skip to Content

Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus group OutLoud! joins MinnRoast 2017

By MinnPost staff | 08:21 am
Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus
We're pleased to announce that OutLoud!, a subgroup of the Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus, will showcase their talents during the closing number at this year's MinnRoast. You won't want to miss this performance on Friday, April 28, at the Historic State Theatre.

MinnRoast is our annual song-and-skit variety show featuring your favorite local politicians, journalists, entertainers and media personalities. Marvel as they shed their serious personas to sing, dance, act and poke fun at each other and the state of the state we all love.

Joining the ensemble this year will be Gov. Mark Dayton, Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Al Franken, fellow rookies Mary Lahammer from "Almanac," singer/songwriter PaviElle French, "Fargo" actress Michelle Hutchison, state Sen. Karin Housley and many more.

Multiticket sponsorships – which include a VIP pre-show reception – start at $500 for first-time buyers. MinnPost Gold and Platinum members are eligible for a 25% ticket discount on show-only MinnRoast tickets. To get the discount code, become a Gold or Platinum member by donating $10 a month (or more) and contact Development Director Claire Radomski at cradomski@minnpost.com or (612) 455-6954.

