Skip to Content

Support MinnPost

Inside MinnPost

Eric Black wins Sigma Delta Chi Award for online column writing

By MinnPost staff | 05/01/17

MinnPost columnist Eric Black has won a Sigma Delta Chi Award from the Society of Professional Journalists. The award, announced on Monday, was for Online Column Writing, independent website. 

The Sigma Delta Chi Awards recognize exceptional professional journalism produced in 2016. According to the awards announcement, "Judges selected 85 honorees from more than 1,300 submissions. Entries included selections from television and radio broadcasts, newspapers, online news outlets and magazines."

The awards reception will take place at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., on June 23.

Eric, whose 2016 work was edited by Roger Buoen, was honored for an entry of five columns on national politics and policy. They can be viewed here: 

Among other winners writing about national politics were David A. Fahrenthold of The Washington Post for “A Portrait of Donald Trump” and George Saunders of The New Yorker for "Trump Days." 

Other Minnesota winners were David Unze, Kirsti Marohn, Stephanie Dickrell and Jenny Berg of the St. Cloud Times for deadline reporting: "Heinrich confesses to Wetterling's death."

Get MinnPost's top stories in your inbox

Comments (4)

Congratulations, Eric!

Submitted by Pat Berg on May 1, 2017 - 3:51pm.

Well-deserved!

Agreed -

Submitted by Nick Foreman on May 1, 2017 - 4:00pm.

Very well deserved. Thanks Eric

On the other hand

Submitted by Roy Everson on May 1, 2017 - 4:06pm.

The good taste of his readers has been recognized.

Congratulations

Submitted by Kenneth Wedding on May 1, 2017 - 5:12pm.

Happy to see your work and thinking recognized.