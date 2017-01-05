Eric Black wins Sigma Delta Chi Award for online column writing
MinnPost columnist Eric Black has won a Sigma Delta Chi Award from the Society of Professional Journalists. The award, announced on Monday, was for Online Column Writing, independent website.
The Sigma Delta Chi Awards recognize exceptional professional journalism produced in 2016. According to the awards announcement, "Judges selected 85 honorees from more than 1,300 submissions. Entries included selections from television and radio broadcasts, newspapers, online news outlets and magazines."
The awards reception will take place at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., on June 23.
Eric, whose 2016 work was edited by Roger Buoen, was honored for an entry of five columns on national politics and policy. They can be viewed here:
- Democrats, be careful what you wish for: Trump could become president
- Hillary the hawk: Clinton's vast international experience has taught her some wrong lessons
- The U.S.: a four- or five-party country jammed into a two-party system
- Trump's weekend outrages — and a new line of defense on his Iraq war stance
- 'Faithless electors': What will happen if more decide not to vote for Trump?
Among other winners writing about national politics were David A. Fahrenthold of The Washington Post for “A Portrait of Donald Trump” and George Saunders of The New Yorker for "Trump Days."
Other Minnesota winners were David Unze, Kirsti Marohn, Stephanie Dickrell and Jenny Berg of the St. Cloud Times for deadline reporting: "Heinrich confesses to Wetterling's death."
Comments (4)
Congratulations, Eric!
Well-deserved!
Agreed -
Very well deserved. Thanks Eric
On the other hand
The good taste of his readers has been recognized.
Congratulations
Happy to see your work and thinking recognized.